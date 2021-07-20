Premier League footballer held over child sex allegations

A Premier League footballer was arrested after he was accused of indulging in child sex abuse.

The alleged footballer is a 31-year-old man, who has not been named yet, due to legal and moral reasons. He was reportedly detained by Greater Manchester Police.

Liverpool-based Everton Football Club, later, released a statement confirming the footballer belongs to their club. The authorities have assured full cooperation with the officials.

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statements at this time," the statement read.

The player has, momentarily, been released on bail while the police conduct further investigation into the allegations.

(This is a developing story)