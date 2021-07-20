Woman raped in Tokyo Olympic Stadium; Uzbek man arrested

In another controversy related to the Olympics 2020 games, a 30-year-old Uzbek man has been arrested over allegations of raping a woman in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The man has been identified to be a university student and has been accused of raping a 20-year-old woman on Friday night.

As per local reports, the victim got to know the suspect on the same day. She was attacked by the 30-year-old near the spectators’ seat at the stadium immediately after they finished watching a rehearsal of the opening ceremony.

The victim and the suspect have been reported to be part-time workers at the Olympics Games and had reportedly been working at the stadium before they sat down to watch the rehearsal.

While an investigation has been launched into the allegations, the suspect denies the accusations by claiming the victim had not refused his advances.

This incident has happened just a few days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are about to kick off, after being delayed for about a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.