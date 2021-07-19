Para-athlete Olivia Breen left fuming as official says her shorts are 'too revealing'

Olivia Breen was left fuming after she was told to wear "more appropriate" shorts by an official at the English Championships on Sunday. As per the double world champion para-athlete, an official told her that her briefs were "too short and revealing".

She took to Twitter and wrote: "I have been wearing the same sprint style briefs for many years and they are specifically designed for competing in."

"I will hopefully be wearing them in Tokyo. It made me question whether a male competitor would be similarly criticized."

Here something I felt like sharing that's happened to me today at my competition @EnglandAthletic pic.twitter.com/QlYfPDmxEV — oliviabreen (@BreenOlivia) July 18, 2021

Breen has won the world gold medals in the T35-38 4x100m in 2015 and the T38 long jump in 2017. She, who has cerebral palsy, will compete in the Tokyo Paralympics that will kick off next month.

"I think she should be educated. She doesn't have any right to go up to a female and say what we can and can't wear," Breen told Sky Sports News.

"[I'm] angry. I've had so many comments since the statement saying, 'It happened to me,' and they don't feel confident speaking about it," Breen told Sky Sports News. "That shouldn't happen to people, we should feel confident with what we're wearing."An England Athletics spokesperson told The Guardian that they "are aware of the post and will be investigating as a matter of urgency. The wellbeing of all participants in athletics is of the utmost importance and everyone should feel comfortable to compete and participate in the sport."