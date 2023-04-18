ugc_banner

Premier League: Champions Manchester City to expand Etihad stadium to over 60,000 capacity

AFP
Manchester, UKEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

Premier League: Champions Man City to expand Etihad stadium to over 60,000 Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The plans will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium as well as a new covered fan zone, club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel.

Manchester City have submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of their Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000, while adding a hotel, museum and other facilities in a £300 million investment.

The plans will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium as well as a new covered fan zone, club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel.

Last week, the Etihad was included on the list of 10 stadia which would host matches if the UK and Ireland's joint bid for organising Euro 2028 is successful, with the bid quoting a planned new capacity of 61,000.

"Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council," said City's managing director of operations Danny Wilson

"As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008."

Since an Abu-Dhabi backed takeover 15 years ago, the area around the Etihad has been transformed.

The Etihad Campus, which comprises the club's training ground and office headquarters, opened in 2012 and a previous expansion of the Etihad's south stand was completed in 2015.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

World Surfing League event to be held in India for 1st time; UNESCO Heritage town Mamallapuram to host

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live on TV & mobile

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to complete 6000 runs, joins Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan