/POTM Shafali Verma reveals reason behind 'all-round performance' in Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Women's World Cup 2025 Player of the Match (POTM) in final, Shafali Verma, says she 'kept working hard' during struggles she faced last year. Verma was not in the original India squad for the quadrennial tournament but found a way in after Pratika Rawal was injured before the semis. Verma had big shoes to fill in as Rawal was sensational as an opener - scoring 308 runs in six innings. Come the moment, Verma failed to impress in the semis against Australia but went to deliver an all-rounder performance in the final - 85 runs and two wickets - as India lifted their maiden title.
"The last year was tough for me. I faced many struggles, but I kept working hard and was rewarded by God for my effort," Shafali told reporters after a felicitation event in Rohtak, Haryana as reported by news agency PTI.
"When I joined the team ahead of the semi-final, I was determined to contribute to the World Cup win," she said. "The final is always a big stage. Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I calmed myself, focused on my strategy, and executed it well. That helped me deliver an all-round performance," she added.
India were in hot soup after losing three consecutive league stage matches before a dominating performance against struggling New Zealand saw them through semis. In the penultimate clash, Jemimah Rodrigues played one of the best WODI knocks as ever to get India into the final.
In the title match against South Africa, India did post a healthy total of 298 but SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt had chase under control. India Women, however, kept their nerve to eventually win the match the title by 52 runs.