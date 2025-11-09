/IPL 2026: Is Ravindra Jadeja set to join Rajasthan Royals in a swap deal for Sanju Samson? Here's the truth

What once seemed impossible in IPL circles — a swap between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson — has now entered serious negotiation stages. According to a Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are actively exploring the blockbuster trade, though it’s still short of a finalised agreement. Both players, valued at INR 18 crore each, make the deal financially balanced. However, Cricbuzz notes that RR are reluctant to agree to a straight one-for-one exchange. The Royals reportedly want an additional player included, which has become the key stumbling block in discussions.

Sources cited by Cricbuzz also reveal that Rajasthan have approached other teams, such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, while keeping communication channels open with franchises like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. The sticking point in the CSK-RR talks appears to be RR’s demand for young South African talent Dewald Brevis. The batter, who joined CSK mid-season last year, has since emerged as one of the most sought-after players in T20 leagues worldwide. His rising stock was evident when Pretoria Capitals made a record bid for him at the SA20 auction, forcing Jo’burg Super Kings — CSK’s sister franchise — to bow out of the race.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Manoj Badale, Rajasthan’s UK-based principal owner, is leading the negotiations from Mumbai. However, reports are there that CSK are unwilling to include any other player, especially Brevis, in the trade. The Chennai camp reportedly feels that parting with Jadeja — one of the top all-rounders in global cricket — is already a major concession. Before opening talks, CSK are said to have consulted Jadeja himself, respecting his seniority and role in the team. For now, the next move rests with Rajasthan Royals.