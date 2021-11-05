Players plays the game, religion doesn't: Former Pak spinner slams trolls for targetting Shami, Virat Kohli

Team India have not had the best run in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost their Super 12 round opening fixture versus arch-rivals Pakistan by ten wickets. On the other hand, the one-time winners also got thrashed by New Zealand by eight wickets before they finally turned things around in their third face-off, versus Afghanistan.

India beat Afghanistan by a whopping 66-run margin and need to win their remaining encounters convincingly whereas also hope for other results to favour them to stay alive in the T20 WC. Being in such a tricky situation, Indian players only have themselves to blame for their horrendous situation. Being touted as one of the strongest contenders, India are on the brink of an early elimination and need some clinical performances, along with the luck factor, to proceed to the semi-finals.

Hence, Team India supporters have vented out their frustrations on the national side. Mohammed Shami has been one of the most expensive bowlers for the Men in Blue, even though he ended with three scalps versus the Afghan line-up. He was subject to religious discrimination post the Pakistan thrashing whereas Kohli's 9-month old daughter Vamika has also received rape threats after India's first two games.

As a result, the former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has come outIndia is currently gearing up for their penultimate Super 12 clash, versus Scotland before they take on Namibia in their last encounter. and told Cricket Pakistan, "Player plays the game, religion does not play. It is not right to harass players based on their religion. If such things happen, the future generation might be scared of taking up the game. Players are being called gaddars (traitors). Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter is getting rape threats. It is a sport, where one team has to win and one has to lose. India performed badly in a couple of games. But if you look at the stats of the entire year, India have been perhaps the most successful team."

India is currently gearing up for their penultimate Super 12 clash, versus Scotland -- on Friday evening (November 5) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai -- before they take on Namibia in their last encounter.

Author's take

Despite the disappointments, Indian fans and supporters should back the team relentlessly as the national side have given them plenty to cheer for in the past. Moreover, attacking someone on religion or slamming their families add to the players' woes when they are already down with successive defeats. The players feel most disappointed after defeats and there is no denying that they always try to give their best, however, ultimately they have to face defeats as well. It is inevitable.

As they say, it is just a sport!