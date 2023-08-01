'Players are not...': Ravindra Jadeja reacts to Kapil Dev's claim of current Indian players being arrogant

India are set to face West Indies in the third and final ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday (August 01). With the series levelled at 1-1, there is everything to play for the Rohit Sharma-led visitors as they continue to prepare for the forthcoming World Cup at home, which starts on October 05. Ahead of the final ODI, former India captain Kapil Dev made a glaring remark when he stated that the current Indian players are 'arrogant' and feel they know it all due to their big pay cheques.

In an interview with The Week, Kapil reacted to an old statement from his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar, where the Little Master revealed that the current Indian players have never called him up for help despite going through rough patches, unlike yesteryear superstars such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, etc.

To this, Kapil opined, "Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything. That's the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can't you talk? Why should there be ego? They feel they are good enough. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody, who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, won't hurt. He knows which side the grass grows and where the sun comes out from."

'Such questions crop up when....'

Now, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reacted to all such claims. In a press conference ahead of the final ODI versus the Windies, Jadeja said, "I didn't know when he said this. I don't search too many things on social media. Everyone has their own opinion. It's nothing like that. Everybody is enjoying their game and working hard. Players are not taking their place in the team for granted. Whenever they are getting chances, they are giving their 100 percent and trying to win games for India."

"Such questions crop up when India loses a game. Nobody is arrogant. Everybody is representing India. We are working hard and playing for the country. There is no personal agenda," Jadeja added.

Talking about the ODI series opener, Rohit-led India won by five wickets in pursuit of 115 before the Men in Blue rested Rohit and Virat Kohli in the following ODI. Hardik Pandya led the side as the second-stringed Indian team lost by six wickets, in defence of 181. The series is up for grabs and India will be desperate to not concede the series to a team who is not even going to participate in the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

