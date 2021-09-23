'Play like cornered tigers' - PM Imran Khan motivates Babar Azam-led Pakistan for T20 WC after NZ, England cancel tours

Pakistan cricket has been in shambles ever since New Zealand cricket team (NZC) decided to postpone their tour of the Asian country, minutes before the tour-opener was set to take place on September 17. NZC withdrew from their historic Pakistan tour on security grounds, pushing Pakistan to the corner just when it had started to host international games at regular intervals.

Following NZC, the England Cricket Board (ECB) also withdrew their Pakistan tour; adding to the Asian country's woes. The New Zealand and England home series were planned as a dress rehearsal for Babar Azam-led Men in Green ahead of the forthcoming T20 World Cup, in the UAE. However with both sides backing out, it has pushed Pakistan cricket to a corner.

Ahead of the marquee ICC event, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan -- as per a report filed by PakistanCricket -- has motivated Babar & Co. to perform like 'cornered tigers' in the upcoming edition of the T20 WC.

"Pakistan is a safe country. You should focus on improving your performances... God willing, Pakistan will host international cricket soon," Khan was quoted as saying. Imran, who guided Pakistan to its maiden World Cup title in 1992, also told Babar to lead the Green Army from the front. "You must lead the team from the front, take everyone along and play like cornered tigers," Imran said. Azam-led Pakistan will kickstart their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India.

For the unversed, Babar-led Pakistan are placed in Pool 2, along with India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and will be joined by two other teams from the qualifying round in the T20 WC. The mega event will kick off from October 17 whereas the main draw will start from October 23.