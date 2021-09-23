Watch: T20 World Cup anthem released by ICC as excitement builds up for marquee event

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have released the anthem song for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Thursday (September 23). The ICC launched the 1.5-minute long video on its official Twitter handle, which has gone viral in a flash. For the unversed, the video features the animated versions of Team India skipper Virat Kohli, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Composed by popular Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi, the animated film stars many young fans from all over the world engaged in T20I cricket and includes some of the sport’s biggest superstars -- spearheaded by Kohli, Pollard, Maxwell, etc. Thus, the out-of-the-box presentation of the anthem has surely struck the right chord with the ardent cricket fans worldwide.

A total of 16 countries will participate in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which was set to be held in Australia last year but got postponed in the wake of Covid-19 crisis. The qualifying round will commence from October 17 whereas the main draw of the showpiece event will kick off from October 23.