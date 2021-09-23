Watch: T20 World Cup anthem released by ICC as excitement builds up for marquee event

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Sep 23, 2021, 06:17 PM(IST)

Team India (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

ICC released the anthem for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will commence soon after IPL 2021's second and final leg in the UAE.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have released the anthem song for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Thursday (September 23). The ICC launched the 1.5-minute long video on its official Twitter handle, which has gone viral in a flash. For the unversed, the video features the animated versions of Team India skipper Virat Kohli, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

ICC shared the video and captioned the post, "Let the world know,
This is your show Musical note

Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the  #T20WorldCup anthem"

Here's the video, which has been accepted well by the viewers and has gone viral -

×

Composed by popular Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi, the animated film stars many young fans from all over the world engaged in T20I cricket and includes some of the sport’s biggest superstars -- spearheaded by Kohli, Pollard, Maxwell, etc. Thus, the out-of-the-box presentation of the anthem has surely struck the right chord with the ardent cricket fans worldwide. 

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | MS Dhoni's inclusion as mentor is huge boost to Virat Kohli and finishers in T20 World Cup squad: Manoj Tiwary

A total of 16 countries will participate in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which was set to be held in Australia last year but got postponed in the wake of Covid-19 crisis. The qualifying round will commence from October 17 whereas the main draw of the showpiece event will kick off from October 23.

