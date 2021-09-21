PCB chairman Ramiz Raja slams England after they cancel Pakistan tour following New Zealand - Watch

Ramiz Raja, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman, has lashed out at England Cricket Board (ECB) after they cancelled their women and men's team tour of Pakistan on Monday (September 20).

For the unversed, New Zealand cricket team had withdrawn from their tour of Pakistan on Friday (September 17) just before the tour-opener was set to get underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. NZC withdrew on security grounds, serving as a massive blow to PCB just when Pakistan cricket had started to host international games on a regular basis and have a lengthy home series in the pipeline in the near future.

After England cancelling their Pakistan tour, Ramiz Raja lashed out at ECB and NZC in a video, released by Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter handle.

Ramiz didn't mince his words and said, "I am severely disappointed in England's withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other. So you can take any decision on the basis of security threat and perception. There was a sense of anger because first New Zealand got away without sharing information about the threat they were facing."

"A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuse," he said.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja reacts to @ECB_cricket decision to withdraw their sides from next month’s tour of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/hvPqHqdBcj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 20, 2021 ×

On the other hand, an ECB statement read, "The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

Pakistan were set to host England and New Zealand, mainly as a preparation for the T20 World Cup, whch will be held in the UAE from October 17.