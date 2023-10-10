PKL Auction 2023 players list: Check team-wise full list of players sold, unsold; Pawan Sehrawat breaks record
Story highlights
PKL Auction 2023 players list: More than 500 players have entered the auction pool this year. To determine the player of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 champion, 12 teams will go head-to-head with each other.
PKL Auction 2023 players list: More than 500 players have entered the auction pool this year. To determine the player of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 champion, 12 teams will go head-to-head with each other.
PKL Auction 2023 full players list: Auction for Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League auction is a two-day affair that started on Monday (Oct 9) and ended today (Oct 10).
More than 500 players have entered the auction pool this year.
To determine the player of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 champion, 12 teams will go head-to-head with each other.
trending now
Also read: IND vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- India vs Afghanistan pitch report, weather update, live streaming
The players were divided into four categories (A,B,C,D) in the auction. Players from Set A and B kickstarted proceedings on Oct 9 while auction for latter two categories was done on Tuesday (Oct 10).
These are the top five expensive player in PKL auction:
Pawan Sehrawat sold at $313,488 (Rs 2.61 crore)
Mohammadreza Shadloui at $282,256(Rs 2.35 crore)
Maninder Singh at $265,433(Rs 2.12 crore)
Fazal Atrachali $192,216 (Rs 1,60 crore)
Siddharth Desai at $156,175(Rs 1.3 crore)
The team-wise player list and completed buys from the Pro Kabaddi League auction 2023.
Bengal Warriors
Retained players: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
Players bought: Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav , Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Nitin Rawal
Bengaluru Bulls
Retained players: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda
Players bought: Vishal , Vikash Khandola, Md. Liton Ali , Piotr Pamulak, Ran Singh , Ponparthiban Subramanian, Banty, Surjeet Singh , Monu, Ankit
Dabang Delhi
Retained Players: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Players bought: Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Nitin Chandel, Akash Prasher, Mohit
Gujarat Giants
Retained Players: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
Players bought: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep
Haryana Steelers
Retained Players: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
Players bought: Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Retained Players: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
Players bought: Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Shashank
Patna Pirates
Retained Players: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar
Players bought: Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary
Puneri Paltan
Retained Players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
Players bought: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Enamdar, Ishwar
Tamil Thalaivas
Retained Players: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
Players bought: Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Amirhossein Bastami, Himanshu Singh, Ritik, Satish Kanan, Masanmutu Lakshnanan
Telugu Titans
Retained Players: Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay
Players bought: Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Gadai, Omkar R, Gaurav Dahiya
U Mumba
Retained Players: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
Players bought: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal
UP Yoddhas
Retained Players: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal
Players bought: Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE