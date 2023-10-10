IND vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- India vs Afghanistan pitch report, weather update, live streaming

IND vs AFG head-to-head: The 2023 World Cup kick-started on Thursday with the first match between England and New Zealand. The 9th clash of the tournament will take place on Wednesday (Oct 10) between India and Afghanistan. The game is slated to take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma & Co. head into the match with a momentous victory against five-time champions Australia in their first match in the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their last match against Asian rivals Bangladesh by 6 wickets.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head stats

A total of 3 matches have been taken place between India and Afghanistan in the ODI format. India has won 2 matches while Afghanistan has won only 1 match against India.

Total matches played: 3

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 1

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The wickets at the Arun Jaitely Stadium were known to be on the slower side, providing assistance to slower bowlers or spinner as the match progresses. However, after the freshly laid pitches, which have been prepared using black soil, the wickets seem to have found life.

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: Weather update

There is no chance of rain in Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11). There will be plenty of sunshine in the capital city with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius in the noon. The evenings will be comparatively cooler with temperature reducing to 30 degrees Celsius.

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IND vs AFG World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan match details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Match 9, World Cup 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 10, 2:00 pm IST

