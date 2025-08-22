/PKL 2025 — 'We worked on our shortcomings, this season we aim for the title': UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh

As the Pro Kabaddi League enters its 12th season, UP Yoddhas head coach Jasveer Singh believes his side has the right blend of youth and experience to mount a serious title challenge. Having finished third last season, Singh insists the team has learned from its mistakes and is determined to go all the way. A key part of UP Yoddhas’ strategy this year is the promotion of six players from their Yuva Yoddhas program. Singh was quick to single out Shivam Chaudhary as someone he expects to make an immediate impact. “He has been with our academy and also played junior nationals. I have high expectations from him,” the coach said in an exclusive conversation with WION.

But while youth brings energy, Singh knows experience remains crucial. “It is important to have experienced players, but at the same time, we must prepare new ones for the future,” he explained. “With the new rules, if you retain players for three years, they become a strong asset for the team. So we always look for the right combination of youth and experience, as well as a balance between left and right positions in defence.” On the raiding front, the Yoddhas will rely on a versatile lineup. Singh pointed out the value of having multiple right raiders such as Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, and Surinder Gill, while also banking on Guman Singh’s presence as a reliable left raider. “The biggest advantage is that he fits perfectly into the team structure,” Singh said.

Bhavani Rajput, in particular, remains central to the coach’s plans. After being used largely as a substitute in his early seasons with Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, Rajput came into his own last year when given regular opportunities. “He performed well and won matches for us. This season, we will give him more chances. He is an important player,” Singh affirmed. The UP Yoddhas have also invested heavily in their pre-season. According to Singh, much of the training has been focused on working on the weaknesses from last year and adding new elements to the team’s game. “The youngsters are very important—they bring energy. We have worked on their individual shortcomings and tried to strengthen both our raiding and defensive units. Compared to last season, both departments are stronger,” he said.