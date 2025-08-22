/PKL 2025 — 'We worked on our shortcomings, this season we aim for the title': UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh

Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to begin on August 29. UP Yoddhas will start their campaign against Telugu Titans on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
As the Pro Kabaddi League enters its 12th season, UP Yoddhas head coach Jasveer Singh believes his side has the right blend of youth and experience to mount a serious title challenge. Having finished third last season, Singh insists the team has learned from its mistakes and is determined to go all the way. A key part of UP Yoddhas’ strategy this year is the promotion of six players from their Yuva Yoddhas program. Singh was quick to single out Shivam Chaudhary as someone he expects to make an immediate impact. “He has been with our academy and also played junior nationals. I have high expectations from him,” the coach said in an exclusive conversation with WION.
Also Read: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: ICC announces updated venue, replaces M.Chinnaswamy with DY Patil Stadium.
But while youth brings energy, Singh knows experience remains crucial. “It is important to have experienced players, but at the same time, we must prepare new ones for the future,” he explained. “With the new rules, if you retain players for three years, they become a strong asset for the team. So we always look for the right combination of youth and experience, as well as a balance between left and right positions in defence.” On the raiding front, the Yoddhas will rely on a versatile lineup. Singh pointed out the value of having multiple right raiders such as Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, and Surinder Gill, while also banking on Guman Singh’s presence as a reliable left raider. “The biggest advantage is that he fits perfectly into the team structure,” Singh said.
Also Read: After Mike Tyson, WWE legend Undertaker likely to join Salman Khan's Big Boss 19 - Report.
Bhavani Rajput, in particular, remains central to the coach’s plans. After being used largely as a substitute in his early seasons with Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, Rajput came into his own last year when given regular opportunities. “He performed well and won matches for us. This season, we will give him more chances. He is an important player,” Singh affirmed. The UP Yoddhas have also invested heavily in their pre-season. According to Singh, much of the training has been focused on working on the weaknesses from last year and adding new elements to the team’s game. “The youngsters are very important—they bring energy. We have worked on their individual shortcomings and tried to strengthen both our raiding and defensive units. Compared to last season, both departments are stronger,” he said.
Also Read: Copa Sudamericana violence: More than 100 fans arrested during football match — What exactly happened?
Leadership within the squad has also evolved. Players like Sumit and Ashu, once new young players, have now grown into captain and vice-captain roles. Singh expressed satisfaction with their development, noting the bond they share with fellow stalwart Surinder Gill. “They have been with us since season 7. Their understanding and the trust between players and coaches is a big advantage,” he said. Singh credited the Pro Kabaddi League for the sport’s resurgence in India. “Before PKL, kabaddi was only being played in the villages. Today, there are so many academies which have opened, and the game has grown tremendously. The league has created opportunities for countless youngsters,” he reflected. Looking ahead, Singh is clear about his target: “Last time we finished third. This season, we want to correct our mistakes and become champions," he signed off.