People stay quiet thinking they cannot criticise India: Ex-Pakistan captain on BCCI's growing influence

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez has opened up on his recent comments about the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and said the people are unwilling to criticise the Indian cricket board due to its growing influence in world cricket. Hafeez had recently called India the 'pampered child' of world cricket.

The former Pakistan all-rounder believes BCCI's power helps the Indian board in influencing a lot of major decisions in world cricket and there are not many who raise their voice against them. BCCI is one of the richest cricket boards in the world and enjoys significant power in the International Cricket Council (ICC) affairs.

Former cricketers like Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Sri Lanka's Arvinda de Silva among others have in the past expressed their concerns over BCCI enjoying veto power in the ICC. Hafeez has now become the latest to join the bandwagon and speak against the Indian cricket board.

"Let’s be honest. Cricket is a beautiful game, and the countries that play it are really good at the sport. They add value wherever they go. They have a flair that entertains fans. But when it comes to India, everybody knows that a lot of times people stay quiet, thinking that they cannot criticise India," Hafeez said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Hafeez said he has always been against biased opinions on any platform and feels criticism should be fine as long as it is constructive criticism. The former Pakistan all-rounder said players who think they don't need any advice don't have the right attitude.

"I have always been against any platform being used for biased opinions and getting personal, but constructive criticism should be okay. A lot of times, people think they do not need any advice. But that is not the right attitude," said the former Pakistan cricketer.

He also stood by his recent comments about the BCCI where he had called India the 'laadla' (pampered child) of world cricket. Hafeez had said India are not doing well on the pitch but are respected due to the influence of the BCCI.

"There is no doubt that India’s players are big products. Their names add value wherever they go. But it’s not like only they are doing well. Many other players inspire you and provide eye-catching moments with their game. That’s why I said that they are treated as ‘laadla’. I stand by my statement," he added.