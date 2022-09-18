India vs Australia T20I series: Full schedule, timings, squads and live streaming details

Rohit Sharam-led India will be looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 when they host Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from Tuesday (September 20). India last locked horns with Australia in a T20I series last year and won 2-1.

This will be India's first assignment since their disappointing exit from the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE where the Men in Blue failed to make it to the final after facing straight defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The hosts will be aiming to bounce back and regain some confidence ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month.

While it remains to be seen who will be groomed as the second all-rounder in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, the series will also mark the return of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. After the Indian pacers' poor show at the Asia Cup, a lot will be riding on the shoulders of Bumrah and Harshal against the Aussies.

India were dealt with a blow ahead of the start of the T20I series as senior pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the three-match rubber after testing positive for COVID-19. He has been replaced by Umesh Yadav, who has been recalled to the T20I team after a long gap.

It will also be a litmus test for opening batter KL Rahul, who has come under pressure after failing to fire since his comeback from injury last month. Senior batter Virat Kohli will also be hoping to continue his fine form after rediscovering his mojo in the Asia Cup.

All you need to know about India's T20I series against Australia:

Full schedule:

September 20 - 1st T20I, Mohali

September 23 - 2nd T20I, Nagpur

September 25 - 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India vs Austraia T20I series live streaming details:

The three T20Is between India and Australia will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of all three matches will be available on the Hotstar webiste and the app.