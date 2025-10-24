In a move which is even abysmal by the their on standards, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed national Test captain Shan Masood as Consultant for International Cricket and Player Affairs. The move is highly unprecedented given that it can generate a lot of conflict of interest by asking Masood to take care of player affairs of those who play beside or under him. The move also puts Masood's captaincy and career both under spotlight as to whether or not he'll be playing for long or not.

Masood's appointment as PCB official

The statement by PCB which announced Masood's elevation as one of its official doesn't have any other info other than the appointment information and his record as captain - which is rather underwhelming. The appointment, however, trumps the weirdness when PCB had appointed umpire Aleem Dar as one of its officials not long ago and it generated a lot of criticism. It remains to be seen how the latest move works out for both, the PCB and the players.

Masood's latest role, however, could lead him to become Director International Cricket with PCB in future. The role was held by Usman Wahla until September this year after being appointed in 2023. His removal from the job did not bring forth any explanation from the PCB - typical.

Masood's record as Pakistan Test captain