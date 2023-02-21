Paris Olympics: Over 30 Countries write to IOC demanding clarity on allowing Russian, Belarusian athletes

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary, the governments of more than 30 countries have taken a collective stance and written a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disapproving the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as ‘neutrals’...when they are directly funded and supported by their states,” read the letter.

The countries also sought clarification on IOC's definition of 'neutrality' as the governing body attempts to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into the fold.

“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition."

Notably, the UK, France, Canada, Germany, and the US are among the countries to have signed the letter.

Both Russia and its ally Belarus have been pushed to the fringes of most Olympic sports, following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine last year.

However, the IOC, citing the United Nations human rights experts is attempting to change the situation. The body is of the view that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport".

"Respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without any discrimination, in accordance with the Olympic Charter. Governments must not decide which athletes can participate in which competition and which athletes cannot."

Last month, Ukraine's presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak took to Twitter and slammed IOC for its stance by terming it a 'promoter of war'.

"(The) IOC is a promoter of war, murder and destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure Russia destroying Ukraine and then offers Russia a platform to promote genocide and encourages their further killings," tweeted Podolyak.

"Obviously Russian money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn't have a smell of Ukrainian blood. Right, Mr Bach? added the presidential aide, referring to IOC president Thomas Bach.

#IOC is a promoter of war, murder & destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure RF destroying 🇺🇦 & then offers 🇷🇺 a platform to promote genocide & encourages their further killings.

Obviously ru-money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn’t have a smell of 🇺🇦 blood. Right, Mr. #Bach? — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 30, 2023 ×

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publically batted for no Russian athlete to be allowed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We must be sure that Russia will not be able to use it (the Olympics) or any other international sporting event to promote aggression or its state chauvinism."

Ukraine's sports minister has already issued a warning that his country and its athletes will boycott the 2024 Olympics if IOC continues to entertain the Russians.

(With inputs from agencies)