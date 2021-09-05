Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar wins gold for India in men's singles SH6 category

Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar clinched a gold medal for India on the closing day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The 22-year-old won the gold in the men's singles SH6 category on Sunday.

This is India's fifth gold medal in the coveted tournament ad now has taken their medal tally to 19. It is also the country's 2nd gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics.

The fifth gold medal is India's new best going past their previous-best tally of 4 medals. Nagar defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in an intense clash that ended in 21-17, 16-21, 21-17.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the young shuttler. He wrote: "Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead."

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Earlier, India's ace para-shuttler Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj scripted history as he became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. The 38-year-old clinched a silver medal in the final of the men's singles badminton SL4 event at the ongoing Tokyo Games after losing to Lucas Mazur of France.

Pramod Bhagat won India their first gold in badminton at the Paralympics.