PakvsAus: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI - IST time and streaming details

After a riveting three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia, the action now moves onto the limited-overs as Babar Azam-led hosts face Aaron Finch's Men in Yellow in the series opener of the three ODIs on Tuesday (March 29).

The action between the two teams will resume in the same venue, where the third and final Test was played. The Men in Green return to the ODI format after a long gap and will be eager to give their all. They have a solid squad in the form of Babar, Md Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, etc.

On the other hand, Finch & Co. are without the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins. In addition, injury to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Covid-positive test for Josh Iglis have caused some concerns for the visitors. They still have the likes of Finch, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne to rely upon.

Given both Australia and Pakistan are at the bottom-half of the ODI Super League points table, they have plenty riding on the three matches which will be held across five days, followed by a solitary T20I. With the next ODI World Cup now only 1.5 years away, the series is of more importance than what the picture portrays at present.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI match taking place?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2022.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI taking place?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

At what time Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI taking place?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will kick off at 3:30pm (IST).

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI live on TV?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming?

The Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on the Sony Liv app and the website.