Pakistan's unbeaten streak in Dubai: Why India shouldn't take Babar Azam & Co. lightly in T20 WC 2021

Team India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a cracker of a game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24). The much-awaited clash between the two teams will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, where Pakistan have a formidable record when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

A lot has been said about India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue have a staggering advantage when it comes to the head to head record between the two teams in World Cups. India have never lost a game against Pakistan in an ODI or a T20 World Cup so far.

India have beaten Pakistan in all seven meetings in the ODI World Cup and have won all five matches between them in T20 World Cup so far. India enjoy a 12-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup history and will be aiming to keep the flawless streak intact when they take on Babar Azam & Co. in Dubai on Sunday (October 24).

However, India need to be wary of Babar Azam & Co. in Dubai, which can be considered Pakistan's second home when it comes to cricket. Pakistan are well familiar with the conditions in the UAE and had played a majority of their home matches in the country when international teams were not travelling to Pakistan.

Virat Kohli & Co. should not take the Men in Green lightly as Pakistan are heading into the clash on the back of a magnificent streak in Dubai. Pakistan have been unbeaten in their last six T20I matches in Dubai and will be looking to extend the record against India on Sunday.

Pakistan's unbeaten streak in Dubai:

While India have never lost against Pakistan in World Cup matches, Pakistan have not lost their last six T20I matches in Dubai. Their winning streak started with back-to-back wins against West Indies in September 2016 before Pakistan stunned Australia and New Zealand in two matches apiece at the Dubai International Stadium in 2018.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam oozed confidence as he spoke about his team's chances against Kohli-led India in Dubai. “We know the conditions really well,” Babar said in a press conference ahead of their opener against India.

“We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day whoever plays the better cricket wins the match. If you ask me, we will win," he added.

It remains to be seen if India will keep their flawless World Cup record intact or will Pakistan continue their unbeaten run in Dubai on Sunday.