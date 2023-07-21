Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem announces shock retirement at 18 to align life with Islam's principles

A young batter from Pakistan, Ayesha Naseem, has decided to bid adieu to international cricket at the tender age of 18. The stylish right-hander has reportedly conveyed her shocking decision of stepping aside to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Though there has been no official confirmation from either her or the board, several media reports suggested she took this call to align her life with the principles of Islam.

Ayesha, a promising batter, made her international debut three years back in 2020 against Thailand in a T20I game in Sydney. She made her first appearance in ODIs against West Indies a year later, in 2021. Having played four One-Dayers and 30 T20Is for Pakistan, Ayesha amassed 33 and 369 runs, respectively, at an impressive strike rate of nearly 130 in the shortest format.

"I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem reportedly told PCB.

Following her successive stint at T20 World Cup in 2022, she amazed everyone with her stroke play, especially against Australia during the first T20I in Sydney earlier this year - where she slammed 24 off 20 balls. Watching her highlight package on social media, veteran Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram had hailed her.

In a video shared on Twitter, Naseem hit Tahlia McGrath for a straight six - which Akram retweeted and wrote, 'Now that's some serious talent'.

Pakistan Men's team triumph in Sri Lanka

On the other side of Pakistan cricket, its Men's team triumphed over Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first Test in Galle. Shaheen Shah Afridi's return to Test cricket was successful as he returned with five wickets across two innings.

However, it was Saud Shakeel's maiden double hundred, which hogged all limelight. After reducing Pakistan to 101 for five at one stage in the first innings, Sri Lankan bowlers leaked runs and allowed the visitors to dominate in the Test, and post a total of 461.

Dismissing Sri Lanka on 279 in the second innings, Pakistan required 133 to win the Test, and they completed the formality with six wickets in hand.

The second Test will begin on July 4 in Colombo.

After that, the PCB, alongside Sri Lankan Cricket, will host the Asia Cup 2023 from August 31 to September 17. While Lahore and Multan will host four matches in total, Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine games, with India playing all its games in the Island Nation.

The big game - India vs Pakistan, will take place in Colombo on September 2.