'He's among top 4, 5 greatest cricketers I have seen': Courtney Walsh on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is perhaps India's best batter since the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Courtney Walsh share the same opinion. Being the first bowler to pick 500 wickets in Tests, Walsh hailed the Indian batting great, calling him among the four or five greatest cricketers he has seen.



Playing his 500th international game for India in Trinidad, Virat stands tall after the first day's play, hitting an unbeaten 87 off 161 balls. As his knock has kept India on the front foot, Walsh, speaking on Jio Cinema, said Sachin was the greatest cricketer he played against and Kohli - with the credentials he holds is next to him in Indian cricket history.

Further showering praises on several other greats from his era, some he often played against and some he bowled less to, Walsh said Kohli's ability to put a price on his wicket reminds him of those legends.

“Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against,” Walsh told JioCinema.

“There is also Graham Gooch from England and Javed Miandad, against whom I probably did not as many games, but the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well. He doesn’t want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen,” he added,” the former West Indies quick added.

Kohli amazes you with his passion for cricket

If not for anything, Virat is considered to have the utmost passion for the game. Recalling chatting with Kohli during his stay as the chief selector, Walsh said he could tell about Kohli's passion for cricket with the way he conducted himself.

Further showering praises on Virat, Walsh said the Indian stalwart is willing to learn from anyone to get better, something that sets him apart from others.

“He has got the passion for the game, he wants to leave a mark in the game. I remember having a conversation with him when I was the selector for West Indies, and he was the captain. We were having a chat. You could tell that he wants to be the best.”

“He was willing to seek out advice from anyone that will help to do so. I am not surprised by the achievement. The passion he has and the drive he has to be the top 3, top 5 in everything he does,” Walsh concluded.