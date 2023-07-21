WI vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal rues missing out on scoring successive Test ton on a good Trinidad wicket

Yashasvi Jaiswal was close to scripting history for India during day one of the second West Indies Test in Port of Spain but fell shy of achieving it. After completing a debut ton in the first Test in Dominica, becoming the 17th Indian batter to reach the milestone, Jaiswal got out on 57 in the first innings on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was Virat Kohli – playing his 500th international game for India, who made headlines for his impressive 87.

Asked to bat first, Indian openers again dominated, with Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal stitching a 139-run stand for the first wicket. Following Jaiswal’s dismissal off Jason Holder, India lost two more wickets in quick succession. However, it was Virat Kohli who saved India’s sinking ship with his 108-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Talking about his dismissal, Jaiswal expressed disappointment but admitted scoring runs on this good Trinidad pitch felt better.

"Of course, I'm disappointed, but it happens in cricket," Jaiswal said at the end of the first day's play at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. "I've to keep learning and make sure what I can do the next time I come in that situation. It's okay, it's cricket.

"Every time the desire is to ensure how well I can contribute and play well for the team. That's the thought in every match - to set a good platform for the team.

"Whenever I bat, I always try to bat for long. There's of course disappointment when we get out. It's cricket, we need to keep learning what we can do next time. It's always a pleasure to play for the country, to enjoy the pressure, to enjoy the situation, enjoy the wicket, the environment," the Indian opener added.

Ready for whatever comes

Jaiswal sounded confident of India’s chances of making a huge total on the board following a brilliant start. He opened up on batting with Rohit at the top, who also scored a well-made 80.

"We were ready for whatever comes. This wicket was different from the previous wicket. It was good to bat on, I was enjoying batting with Rohit Bhaiya. We're always talking about the situation and how we can go ahead. Of course, we had our plans of what we can do," Jaiswal added.

Heaping praises on the veteran Kohli, Jaiswal said he enjoys batting alongside him and that, with so much experience, there’s always to learn about cricket from Kohli.

"We've been batting well. We will think about having a good target. Let's see what will happen tomorrow. It's always great to watch him (Virat Kohli) bat and bat alongside him. He's a legend, and I'm blessed to play with him. It's wonderful to go out with him and learn from him. There is a lot to learn from him, to keep watching what he does outside the field and on the field. It's a pleasure to talk to him and learning from him,” the young left-handed opener concluded.