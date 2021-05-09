'Pakistan will reach the first position in all formats very soon', claims Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that the Babar Azam-led side will soon reach the first or second spot of ICC rankings across all formats. The former cricketer is known for making several controversial comments in the past and has come up with a bold claim that Pakistan can soon be the top-ranked side in the world in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is.

“We only have to look at the likes of South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and England who are now in the middle of a similar rebuilding phase as us. We saw how South Africa are faring of late, so thankfully Pakistan is not at that stage and I am very happy that our batting, bowling and fielding has shown a marked improvement," Razzaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“To me, the secret to reaching the first or second position in ICC’s rankings in all formats is to improve in all three facets, in much the same way as Australia was dominating all other teams about 20 years ago. I am hopeful that the way things are going, Pakistan will reach the first or second position in all formats very soon,” he added.

Recently Pakistan were beaten by Zimbabwe for the time ever in the T20 format, however, Babar Azam and Co. bounced back and went on to win the series 2-1. They are currently playing the African side in an away Test series.

In terms of rankings, Pakistan stands on fifth, sixth and fourth in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. The Men in Green have failed to leave any impact in ICC Tournaments, they failed to make it to the knockout stages after a disappointing show in the group stages in the 2019 World Cup.