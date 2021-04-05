Pakistan Super League 6 bio-secure bubble was compromised on several occasions: PCB

An independent fact-finding committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the bio-secure bubble for Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) was compromised on several occasions and the protocols were broken during the course of the tournament.

The two-member committee of COVID-19 experts was established by the PCB to investigate the PSL 6 bio-bubble and what went wrong during the T20 tournament.

The final report by Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas was submitted to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on March 31 with the report stating that the PSL 6 bubble was compromised several times.

The PCB chief is now expected to go through the report and share the details with other PCB board members before a final call is taken on the matter.

However, media reports from Pakistan has said that the findings of the committee didn’t blame any individual but confirmed that the bio-secure bubble was compromised on several occasions in Karachi.

The report also said that the independent committee made recommendations on how the PCB can ensure a safe bio-secure bubble for PSL 6 when the tournament resumes in June.

The PSL 6 was postponed mid-way by the PCB in March following rising in COVID-19 cases. Some of the foreigners and local players along with officials had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Notably, the report said that the experts had called in PCB officials about breaches during the PSL 6 but the authorities didn’t respond in time.

The PCB has said it would take action against those found to be responsible for breaching the protocols.

Dr Sohail Saleem, head of the PCB's medical and sports sciences department, had resigned after the PSL was postponed on March 4.