What does cricket’s law book say on Fakhar Zaman-Quinton de Kock run-out incident?

Controversy erupted during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan as fans and pundits accused Proteas wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock of breaking the 'spirit of the game' following Fakhar Zaman’s run-out at the score of 193 on Sunday.

Fakhar was playing the knock of his life and almost took Pakistan over the winning line with his sensational knock of 193 runs against South Africa. While wickets kept tumbling at one end, Fakhar kept visitors’ hopes alive as he continued to hammer the Proteas bowlers.

However, the southpaw was sent back to the pavilion after Aiden Markram’s direct hit from long-off. Fakhar slowed down and looked back at the striker’s end only to see the stumps at his end disturbed by a direct hit as he was left disappointed for not taking his team home in the thrilling match.

Some of the fans and pundits lashed out at de Kock for breaking the spirit of the game following the run-out. Here's how they reacted:

The more I see this the more I dislike the obvious deception. #SAvPAK https://t.co/Slx7LwsJv6 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) April 4, 2021 ×

Question ❓❓❓

is De kock allowed to do cheating As per the the rules of @ICC

Seriously i don't know but I shocked Please don't do that with gentleman game cricket🙏🏾👎🏾@QuinnyDeKock69 @FakharZamanLive#PakvRSA pic.twitter.com/gPQ2IxGE3a — Sherfane Rutherford (@SRutherford50) April 4, 2021 ×

Fully convinced that this is against 41.5.1. Wonder what @ICC’s reaction would have been had this happened in a match involving big three teams.



pic.twitter.com/L8EpxfODQh — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 4, 2021 ×

With wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock seemingly gesturing for Aiden Markram to throw to the bowler's end, Fakhar slowed down and was surprised when the ball hit the stumps at the batsman's end when he was a metre or more short, ending his bold counter-attack.

Fakhar admitted he was taken by surprise by his dismissal. "I was looking at Haris Rauf because I thought the run-out would be at his end. It was my own fault," he said at the post-match press conference.

The on-air commentators after the incident questioned how fair was de Kock’s action during the course of the run-out as they asked whether cricket’s law book allowed the incident.

What does cricket’s law book say on Fakhar Zaman-Quinton de Kock run-out incident?

Law 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball", meaning Pakistan would have been awarded five penalty runs had the umpires deemed de Kock's actions to be deliberate deception.

Meanwhile, with the win, South Africa levelled the three-match series and would be looking to clinch the rubber when they take on Pakistan in the decider on Wednesday in Centurion.