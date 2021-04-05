'Leave QDK alone': Tabraiz Shamsi jumps in de Kock's defence after controversial Fakhar Zaman run-out

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Monday jumped to the defence of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock following the controversial incident involving Fakhar Zaman during the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Johannesburg.

Shamsi took to Twitter to clarify that de Kock was asking a fielder to back-up the non-striker’s end and the Proteas glovesman was not pointing towards Fakhar.

A direct hit from long-off, by Aiden Markram, ended Zaman’s knock of 193 off 155 deliveries as Pakistan fell 17-run short of South Africa’s 341/6 in 50 overs. While completing the second run, Fakhar reckoned that the throw was directed towards the non-striker’s end and slowed down.

“Just 2 [to] clarify. QDK [Quinton de Kock] was NOT speaking 2 or pointing at the batsman, he was asking a fielder to back up at the non-strikers end,” said Shamsi

“Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around 2 see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done. Stop the hate n [and] leave QDK alone,” he added.

ALSO READ: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provides update on IPL 2021 scheduling amid spike in COVID-19 cases

So it's not funny that the batsman stopped running instead of completing the run?



Lets not take the attention away from a great innings that he played and give him credit for that



The batman's job in that instance was to complete the run that all...



As simple as that :) — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021 ×

Shamsi also stated that Zaman should have completed the run rather than stopping midway through. The chinaman bowler praised Fakhar for his fantastic knock and gave credit to him for playing the blinder.

ALSO READ: What does cricket’s law book say on Fakhar Zaman-Quinton de Kock run-out incident?

“So it’s not funny that the batsman stopped running instead of completing the run? Let’s not take the attention away from a great innings that he [Fakhar Zaman] played and give him credit for that. The batman's job in that instance was to complete the run that all...As simple as that :),” he concluded.

With the three-ODI series poised at 1-1, both South Africa and Pakistan would aim to win the series decider on Wednesday in Centurion.