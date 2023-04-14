ugc_banner

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Check predicted playing XI, match details & live streaming info for Pakistan vs New Zealand

Lahore, PakistanEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Apr 14, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

The 'Men in Green' seek to improve their performance after they lost their T20I series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the series with a win against Sri Lanka. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, April 14, 2023. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check playing XI details here.

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, April 14, 2023. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 'Men in Green' seek to improve their performance after they lost their T20I series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the series with a win against Sri Lanka. Tom Latham will lead 'The Kiwis'. The lineup has some big names, including Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne. Thus, it won't be easy for Babar Azam-led Pakistan to defeat them. Previously, Pakistan and New Zealand crossed paths at the T20 World Cup in November 2022. After the five-match T20I series, New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns at the five-match ODI series starting Thursday, April 27. 

Here's everything you need to know about the predicted playing XI at Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I. 

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand:

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Head-to-Head in T20s

Played: 29

New Zealand Won: 11

Pakistan: 18

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Live Streaming Details

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live in India?

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I will commence at 09:30 PM IST on Friday, April 14, 2023. Fans can stream the full match live on the Sony LIV app. 

Where to watch PAK vs NZ live telecast?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st T20 match live. 

RELATED

Million Dollar baby Harry Brook scores maiden hundred of IPL 2023, hits 100* off 55 balls

IPL 2023: 'I am recovering well,' says Rishabh Pant ahead of DC's tie vs RCB

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant visits DC's training session ahead of RCB clash, writes comment for a 'Future Star'