PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Check predicted playing XI, match details & live streaming info for Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, April 14, 2023. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 'Men in Green' seek to improve their performance after they lost their T20I series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the series with a win against Sri Lanka. Tom Latham will lead 'The Kiwis'. The lineup has some big names, including Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne. Thus, it won't be easy for Babar Azam-led Pakistan to defeat them. Previously, Pakistan and New Zealand crossed paths at the T20 World Cup in November 2022. After the five-match T20I series, New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns at the five-match ODI series starting Thursday, April 27.