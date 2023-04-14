PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Check predicted playing XI, match details & live streaming info for Pakistan vs New Zealand
Story highlights
Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, April 14, 2023. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check playing XI details here.
Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, April 14, 2023. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check playing XI details here.
Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, April 14, 2023. The match will commence at 09:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 'Men in Green' seek to improve their performance after they lost their T20I series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the series with a win against Sri Lanka. Tom Latham will lead 'The Kiwis'. The lineup has some big names, including Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne. Thus, it won't be easy for Babar Azam-led Pakistan to defeat them. Previously, Pakistan and New Zealand crossed paths at the T20 World Cup in November 2022. After the five-match T20I series, New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns at the five-match ODI series starting Thursday, April 27.
Here's everything you need to know about the predicted playing XI at Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I.
PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Match Details
Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20
Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Predicted Playing XI
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
New Zealand:
Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi
PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Head-to-Head in T20s
Played: 29
New Zealand Won: 11
Pakistan: 18
PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Live Streaming Details
How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live in India?
PAK vs NZ 1st T20I will commence at 09:30 PM IST on Friday, April 14, 2023. Fans can stream the full match live on the Sony LIV app.
Where to watch PAK vs NZ live telecast?
Sony Sports Network will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st T20 match live.