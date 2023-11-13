We've played good cricket throughout World Cup: Kuldeep on facing New Zealand in repeat of 2019 semis clash

India and New Zealand are back facing each other in the World Cup 2023, this time in the semis scheduled on Wednesday (Nov 15) in Mumbai. Having fared against each other in the knockouts the last time in 2019, New Zealand won the two-day rain-hit match in Manchester by 18 runs. Speaking ahead of the marquee clash, spinner Kuldeep Yadav remains unfazed by records and results as India looks strong to weather the Kiwi storm this time.

While New Zealand entered the final top 4 on the back of a series of losses in the second half of the tournament, the hosts India will walk into the contest as hot favourites, remaining unbeaten in the competition thus far.

Banking on the rhythm and momentum India is carrying heading into yet another World Cup knockout stage, Kuldeep feels there is no point in worrying about what happened in the past.

“The 2019 semifinal was four years ago,” Kuldeep told reporters after the win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

“We have played a lot of bilateral series after that, so we know the conditions (in India) and so do they. Our preparation has been good, and we have been able to play good cricket throughout the tournament.”

“So, we expect to continue in the same vein in the next match as well,” he added.

Although the seam bowlers made headlines with stunning performances in nine contested matches, Kuldeep had his share of success, picking 14 wickets from nine games. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, also among the wickets in this edition, Kuldeep will hold the key to India’s success in the middle overs against New Zealand.

“I just work on my rhythm and strengths and focus on how batsmen are trying to play me. My aim is to land the ball on the good length area as much as possible,” Kuldeep explained.

“I just keep focusing on the process rather than on wickets. Hopefully, it will work in the next match also,” he added.

All set for the knockout stage

While India and New Zealand are slated to face off in the first semis, Australia and South Africa will square off in the repeat of the 1999 and 2007 semis at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.