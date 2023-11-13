Two Indian veterans and Sri Lanka's World Cup winner inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Two Indian veterans, Virender Sehwag and Diana Edulji, alongside Sri Lankan batting great Aravinda de Silva, are the latest inductees into ICC’s Hall of Fame. The cricket’s governing body announced their inclusion on Monday, with all three acknowledging the utmost honour for the service they provided on the field.

One of India’s greatest openers across formats, Sehwag deserved to be in ICC’s Hall of Fame for the impact he had on the game and the Indian Cricket.

Regarded by countless as perhaps the most destructive batter since the great Viv Richards, Sehwag was the first Indian to complete a triple hundred in Tests – scoring 309 against Pakistan in Multan, 2004. A few years later, he scored his second triple-century against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

Even during the 2011 World Cup, Sehwag was among the top run-getters and helped India clinch the coveted trophy for the first time in 28 years.

“I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour," Sehwag said. “I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, ‘hitting the cricket ball’.

Diana Edulji, the trailblazer for women’s cricket in India both on and off the field, is the first female cricketer from the country to be inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame.

Outside of her three-decade career on the field, wherein as a left-arm orthodox spinner, she picked over 100 wickets, Edulji worked towards providing employment opportunities for talented female cricketers in the country in the Railways. She also helped shape the sports policy of Western and Indian Railways.

“At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the Jury for having selected me to be inducted in the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023," Edulji said. “It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world.

"I am delighted to be considered for this award. It's not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket.”

De Silva’s legacy stays on

Cricket’s most elegant batter from Sri Lanka, Aravinda de Silva, is also inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame. A pioneer of his game, Aravinda was instrumental in shaping Sri Lanka’s cricket during his playing days.

Off his remarkable, game-changing knocks over the years, his hundred against the mighty Aussies in the 1996 World Cup final was the best, which helped Sri Lanka clinch their maiden World title.