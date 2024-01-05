Oscar Pistorius, South Africa's 'blade runner', released on parole after killing his girlfriend in 2013

On Friday (Jan 5), South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, almost 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door on Feb 13, 2013.

Pistorius, known as the 'Blade Runner', became eligible for parole in March 2023 after serving half of his 13 years and five months sentence for killing his girlfriend. It is to be noted that he will not be allowed to speak to the media on account of the parole condition.

WHAT HAPPENS TO OSCAR PISTORIUS ON RELEASE FROM PRISON?

In Nov 2023, the South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) made it clear that the tainted ex-Olympic runner will complete the remainder of his sentence in the African nation's community corrections system. Thus, Pistorius will be under DCS' supervision. He will be subjected to parole conditions until his sentence ends five years later, in December 2029.

Notably, he will also be assigned a monitoring official. The official will be notified in advance regarding when Pistorius is seeking job opportunities or moving homes.

As part of the conditions of the parole, the 37-year-old Pistorius will also attend various programmes focusing on gender-based violence. In addition, his therapy sessions on anger management will continue, as claimed by a lawyer for the Steenkamp family.