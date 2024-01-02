Oscar Pistorius parole: EXPLAINED! What will happen to former Paralympic star once released from jail

Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on Friday (Jan 5), for being granted parole nearly 11 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Pistorius, widely known as the 'Blade Runner', became eligible for parole last year in March after serving half of his 13 years and five months sentence for the murder of his girlfriend. On Feb 14, in 2013, he shot his girlfriend Reeva through the locked bathroom door.

As soon as the news broke out about Pistorius being responsible for the death of Reeva, it shocked the entire sporting fraternity. He was taken into custody and the tainted athlete commenced his imprisonment in late 2014.

HERE IS WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO OSCAR PISTORIUS ON RELEASE -

It is to be noted that South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) claimed, in November 2023, that Pistorius will complete the remainder of his sentence in the country's community corrections system. Thus, the former Paralympic star will be under DCS' strict supervision. In addition, he will be subjected to parole conditions until his sentence eventually ends in December 2029.

Notably, he will be assigned a monitoring official. The official, in turn, will also be informed in advance regarding when Pistorius is seeking job opportunities or moving homes.

As part of the conditions, the 37-year-old Pistorius will have to attend various programmes focusing on gender-based violence and also continue with his therapy sessions on anger management (as claimed by a lawyer for the Steenkamp family). The tainted paralympic star is expected to reside in Pretoria after release.

WHAT FACTORS WERE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT FOR HIS EARLY RELEASE?

Pistorius' case became a huge talking point worldwide. Since his jail term kicked off, several factors were taken into consideration which eventually led to his early release; such as the nature of the crime, the possibility of reoffending, overall conduct in prison, physical and mental well-being and potential threats a prisoner might face on release.

Pistorius also took part in the restorative justice programme -- i.e. a system which came into the picture only after apartheid's end to deal with apartheid-era crimes in a more engaging and progressive way. He was moved to a prison closer to where the Steenkamp family was put in late 2021 before the reconciliation talks kicked off for a potential early release.

He and the late Barry Steenkamp - Reeva's father - even engaged in the victim-offender dialogue two years back on June 22.

HOW PISTORIUS TURNED FROM A CHAMPION TO A MURDER –

2004 Athens Games – Oscar became a Paralympic gold medalist in 200m.

2008 Beijing Games – He went on to win three more gold medals, raising his stature.

2012 London Games – Oscar became the first double amputee to compete at the Summer Games.

2013 – On Feb 14, all hell broke loose as he shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, four times via the locked bathroom door.

2013 – Feb 15 – Pistorius made heads turn as he was charged in a murder case by Pretoria court.

2014 – Sep 12 – A high court judge convicted under culpable homicide.

2014 – Oct 21 - The paralympic star began his five-year jail sentence.

2015 – Aug 19 – South Africa’s justice minister blocked his expected release on parole after he served ten months in jail.

2015 – Oct 19 – Pistorius was released to house arrest to serve the remainder of his sentence at his uncle’s home in Pretoria.

2015 – Dec 3 – The Supreme Court of Appeal found him guilty of murdering his girlfriend.

2016 – Jun 6 – The Olympic athlete was sent to jail for six years.

2017 – Nov 24 – Pistorius dealt a huge blow after the Supreme Court doubled his jail time to 13 years and five months, admitting to the state prosecutor’s argument that the original term was very 'lenient.’

2023 – Mar 31 – Prison authorities didn't allow his parole on grounds that Pistorius did not serve the minimum detention period.

2023 – Oct – The Constitutional Court claimed that he had completed half his sentence by Mar 21, 2023; enabling him to apply for parole.

2023 – Nov 23 – The Department of Correctional Services granted Pistorius' early release, effective from Jan 5, 2024.

LISTING PISTORIUS' GLORIOUS HIGHS BEFORE HE TURNED INTO A CRIMINAL -

-- 1xWorld Championships silver medallist

-- 1xIn Top 8 at Olympic Games.

-- 2xAfrican Championships Silver medallist.

-- 2xNational champion.

Pistorius turned from hero to a murderer in a flash in 2013 after being framed for murder. While he has worked on himself in prison, after committing an unforgiving crime, the paralympic athlete's life has certainly turned upside down with only himself to blame. After his release, he will be monitored by the DCS as well as the whole sporting fraternity.