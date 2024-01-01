Complete timeline of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' journey from a hero to murderer before parole release

Almost 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at his Pretoria home on Valentine’s Day in 2013, the former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole on January 5, 2024.

Oscar shot his girlfriend multiple times through a locked bathroom door, claiming to be mistaking her for a burglar. Oscar, 37 now, was sentenced by a South African court in 2016 to 13 years and five months in prison.

As reported earlier on November 24, per the Department of Correctional Services, the authorities will monitor Oscar until his sentence officially expires ‘just like all other parolees’.

Whether Oscar wishes to buy a house or get a job during this time, he will notify his parole officer.

Meanwhile, in a letter read out to the parole board earlier during the hearing, Ms Steenkamp's mother said she did not oppose his release but wondered whether his anger issues were truly dealt with during his time in prison. She added she is concerned about the safety of any other woman who shares proximity with the former Paralympic champion.

June Steenkamp chose not to attend his parole hearing, saying, ‘I simply cannot muster the energy to face him again at this stage.’

However, with him now set to be freed on January 5 on parole, let us all look at the complete timeline of his journey from being a hero to a murderer.

A complete timeline of Oscar Pistorius' journey from being a Paralympic champion to a convicted murderer –