Golf: PGA Tour works to extend 'active and productive' Saudi merger talks

On Sunday (Dec 31), the PGA Tour worked hard to extend a deadline into 2024 in a bid to finalise a merger agreement with Saudi Arabian investors, with tour commissioner Jay Monahan labelling the talks "active and productive." The players were updated in a memo which came from Manmohan hours before the New Year to approve a framework agreement merging the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) that finances the upstart LIV Golf League.

An update on the PGA Tour website regarding talks said the memo, which was reportedly obtained by The Golf Channel and ESPN, put forward the efforts to extend the deadline into 2024. Monahan said in his memo, "While we had initially set a deadline of December 31, 2023, to reach an agreement, we are working to extend our negotiations into next year based on the progress we have made to date."

In addition, Monahan further opined that the PGA Tour had made "meaningful progress" in separate negotiations to have Strategic Sports Group (SSG) become a tour minority investor. His memo states that the goal remains to have PIF, the DP World Tour and SSG become minority co-investors in PGA Tour Enterprises in the new calendar year.

"These partnerships will allow us to unify, innovate and invest in the game for the benefit of the players, fans and sponsors," highlighted Monahan.

Earlier, ESPN reported the SSG would invest as many as $3 billion into the new entity. It, thus, suggests that it would be financed to more than $7 billion if the PIF investment were also taken into account. It is to be noted that the PGA Tour has been in negotiations with PIF since June with a stated Dec 31 deadline on final details of a merger agreement. The development stunned one and all as many PGA Tour players demanded and acquired greater input in final approval of the deal.