Melissa Hoskins' family reacts to Olympic cyclist's death, says they are 'utterly devastated'

Melissa Hoskins, Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion, passed away in a car crash in the country's south, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Monday (Jan 1). Hoskins, 32, clinched gold in the team pursuit at the 2015 world championships. In addition, she was part of Australia's team at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics. Soon after her death, her husband and fellow Aussie cyclist Rohan Dennis was taken into custody for 'dangerous driving'.

Melissa's family have now reacted to the shocking development with her parents Peter and Amanda, and sister Jess admitting to be "utterly devastated". In a statement, they said that they had been "overwhelmed" by the "outpouring of sadness and support".

'She was the rock of their life and ours'

"Myself, Amanda, Jess and families are utterly devastated and still struggling to process what has happened. Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life."

"She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched."

They added: "In her short life, Melissa has had so many positive touch points in and around the world."

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) also reacted to Melissa's death and wrote on X, "The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide. Our condolences go to Melissa's family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time."

Melissa suffered serious injuries in the car accident and breathed her last in the hospital, in Adelaide.