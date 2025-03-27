Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Orlando Magic are all set to face the Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association (NBA) contest on Thursday (Mar 28) as the two square off at the Kia Center in Orlando. The Magic are coming off a 111-104 win over the Hornets in their last game on Tuesday. The Mavericks are coming off a 128-113 loss to the Knicks in their most recent game on Tuesday. Ahead of the clash between the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will not be telecast on TV in India.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Live on App in India?

The Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Live on App in USA?

The Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming Platform Online in India?

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA match in India.

Currently Fubo app gives free live streaming during trial period for Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA match in USA.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Thursday, March 27

: Thursday, March 27 Time : 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST)

: 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST) Venue: Kia Center in Orlando

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Team Insights:

Sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, Orlando Magics have won four of the last five matches with a record of 35-38. They come into the contest on the back of an away win against the Charlotte Hornets. On the other hand, the Mavericks continue to suffer due to off-field issues as the 2023-24 runners-up barely managed to avoid forfeiting their match.

Conclusion:

We expect a tight contest on Thursday (Mar 28), but predict an unpset and back the Orlando Magic to beat the Dallas Mavericks.