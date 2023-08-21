'Only way we could have...': Rohit on Chahal's Asia Cup snub, says 'World Cup door not closed on anyone'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma explained the reason for overlooking Yuvzendra Chahal as the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, announced a strong 17-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition. The squad comprises Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav as the spinners but Chahal found no place. Thus, Hitman pointed out the reason behind the 33-year-old's omission and stated that 'World Cup door is not closed on anyone'.

Speaking to the reporters after India's squad got announced, Rohit said, "We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner. And about a leg-spinner as well. Where the thing actually boils down is, the batting option at No. 8 and No. 9."

"We want somebody who can bat at that spot. Axar being Axar, he had a good run this year, and batted well in white-ball cricket, especially. He did not get a lot of opportunities in red-ball but he batted well in white-ball cricket, especially in the IPL. In the West Indies tour, he couldn't get a lot of opportunities because he bats at the backend. With him being there, it allows us the option of first having a left-hander whom we can use up the order and go in to play the spinners. He can do that for us," Rohit stated.

'Only way we could have got him in was by taking one of the seamers out'

The 36-year-old Indian skipper further added, "We thought about off-spinners as well, Ashwin and Washi as well but right now, Chahal has to miss out because we can only get 17 players there. The only way we could have done that (brought him in) is by taking one of the seamers out. We cannot really do that because seamers are going to play a big role in the next 2 months, considering the number of games in the next two months. Some of them are coming back after a long time. We wanted to get them in and see what they can do."

Chahal has been behind in the pecking order in the 50-over format. His last ODI came versus New Zealand during the home series early this year. He wasn't part of the playing XI in the following home series versus Australia and even missed out during the Windies tour. The veteran will still be hopeful for a miraculous turnaround before the ODI World Cup squad is announced.

Chahal has so far claimed 121 wickets in 72 ODIs and was part of India's run in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where they bowed out in the semi-finals.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

