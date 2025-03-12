Jyothi Yarraji's journey in athletics is nothing short of inspiring. From overcoming financial struggles to standing on international podiums, her determination has defined her success. In the 2023 Asian Games, she won a silver medal, further cementing her place as one of India's top athletes. She also triumphed at the 2023 Asian Athletics meet in Bangkok, securing gold in the 100m hurdle and silver in the 200-metre event with a personal best of 23.13 seconds.

Advertisment

But her path to success was not easy. Born in Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam, Jyothi Yarraji grew up in a modest family. Her father worked as a security guard, and her mother is a homemaker. With no background in sports, her family initially did not support her athletic dreams. However, Jyothi’s passion for running was unwavering. In 2015, she convinced her parents to let her pursue sports, facing resistance and financial constraints along the way.

"I'm from Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam. My family consists of my older brother, my mom, and my dad. My father works as a security guard, and my mother is a housewife," she shares, giving a glimpse into her humble beginnings.

Her love for running began in 2015, but convincing her parents was a battle. "They were not too interested because we don’t come from a sports background. But I really wanted to do sports. I didn’t want to jump into anything else."

Advertisment

Also Read: Meet Norman Foster, architect of Manchester United's new state-of-the-art stadium

Despite their reservations, she persisted. "I convinced my parents with great difficulty. They gave me a timeline to prove myself. That’s when I started training at SAI Hyderabad." Success did not come easy.

"After a year of struggle, financial issues, and ups and downs, I became a national medalist in 2016. Winning my first national medal made me hungry for more. I wanted to win every national event I participated in."

Advertisment

Her breakthrough moment arrived in 2019 at the University Games in Karnataka. "I ran 13.09 seconds. I surprised myself. I didn’t even know I could run that fast! But that was just the beginning."

Just as her career was taking off, injuries threatened to derail her dreams. "I suffered a quadriceps injury and a grade-two muscle tear. It was serious. I had no job, no financial support, no sponsors. I had to spend my own money—whatever I had won from national medals—to get treatment. I thought my career was over."

With no external help, Jyothi reached out to various people for sponsorship. "I kept calling people, asking for support. I even gave trials to prove my worth. I was desperate." Then, a lifeline appeared. "That’s when one of the private organisations found me. James Hillier, my coach now, called me and told me about the academy. He said, ‘Come here, you don’t have to spend anything.’ That was a turning point."

Under Hillier’s mentorship, she flourished. "He’s not just a coach—he’s a mentor, a guide, like a father figure. He has built me not just as an athlete but also me as a person."

'I need to secure my family's future'

Winning medals internationally, however, brought new challenges. "Competing outside India is different. The climate, food, mindset—it’s all new. My first international competition was the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I was so nervous. But I gained confidence over time. By the time I reached the Asian Championship, I knew I was going to win."

Despite all her achievements, financial struggles persist. "Athletes in other states receive significant rewards for their medals—$230,000, $345,000. In my state (Andhra Pradesh), there’s no policy like that. I don’t have a house. My parents are getting old. That’s why I competed in the National Games—not just for the competition but also for the prize money. I need to secure my family’s future."

Even when she received the prestigious Arjuna Award, sacrifices had to be made. "I was in a training camp in South Africa when I got the news. I cried the whole night because I couldn’t go back to India to receive it in person. My parents had asked for just one thing—to see me on that stage. But I had to stay and train. Everyone had invested in me, and I couldn’t let them down," she shared emotionally.

Her journey is far from over, and her ambitions remain sky-high. "I have to keep moving forward. Bigger targets are ahead. I just hope that someday I’ll receive the kind of support that helps me focus only on my sport," she signed off with a shy smile.