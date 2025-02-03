On the eve of Republic Day 2025, while getting ready to travel to Delhi for the grand celebrations, India’ Paralympic archer Harvinder Singh received a phone call that would etch his name in history.

The para-archer, who has been an inspiring figure in Indian sports, was told that he was being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The call, first from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and then from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was a moment of validation for years of dedication and hard-work.

“It was like a dream come true,” Harvinder recalls. “The first people I shared the news with were my coach, my wife, and my father. They were overjoyed.”

Harvinder’s journey in archery began in 2012 when he was studying at Punjabi University, Patiala. His first encounter with the sport was as a spectator, sitting outside the ground and observing archers in action. But it was during the 2012 London Olympics that he felt an urge to try his hand at the game.

“I went to the ground a few days later, found out who the coach was, and expressed my desire to learn. The coach asked me a few questions and, after a short conversation, allowed me to join training from the next day. That’s how my journey started.”

The initial phase was challenging. The precision and patience required in archery tested his resolve. For three years, he struggled to perform, often finishing last in trials. Frustrated, he briefly stepped away from the sport, focusing on his studies. However, a meeting with his mentor, Jeevan Joshi, reignited his passion.

“I was advised to change my event and focus on recurve. That decision changed my career. I started winning medals, first at the national level and then internationally. I won my first gold medal in the Para Asian Games in 2018, and since then, the journey has been fulfilling,” he shares.

The Olympic dream and beyond

Harvinder made history at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, winning a bronze medal. But the desire to turn that into gold at the 2024 Paris Paralympics became his new mission.

“I analyzed my mistakes in Tokyo. I watched my semi-final match repeatedly, studying each arrow. I realized that one perfect shot could have made the difference. So, my strategy going forward was clear: The last arrow must hit the bullseye.”

This rigorous mental conditioning and technical refinement led him to a gold medal at the Paris Games. The moment he won, he couldn’t contain his emotions.

“I raised my hands, celebrated with my teammates, and hugged my coach. Those five to seven minutes of standing on the podium, hearing the national anthem play, were the most cherished moments of my life.”

Despite receiving the Padma Shri and excelling on the world stage, Harvinder remains as committed as ever. His next goal? Winning at the upcoming World Championships in September and preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“There’s pressure when you’re a champion, but I’ve learned to handle it. I usually disconnect from social media before competitions, but I know this time it won’t be easy to stay out of the spotlight.”

Beyond the competition, Harvinder finds solace in reading, particularly autobiographies. “I have listened to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s autobiography multiple times. I also read books recommended by my friends.”

Harvinder Singh’s journey is one of resilience, determination, and an unyielding desire to make his country proud. From struggling in his early years to becoming a two-time Olympic medalist and now a Padma Shri awardee, he has set a benchmark for aspiring athletes.

"Every player’s journey is full of ups and downs. I’ve faced many hurdles, but I never lost hope. My mother always dreamt of seeing me win medals for the country, and though she is no longer here, I feel I have fulfilled her dream."

His message to young athletes is simple. "Set big goals, work hard, and never give up. If you have the right mindset and dedication, success will follow,” he signed off.