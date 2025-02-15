Remember what Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins said before the 2023 World Cup final? “Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent”.

Indian shooting sensation Ashi Chouksey knows that feeling all too well. She continues to make waves in the sport, setting new national records and securing multiple international medals. The young sharpshooter has been in stellar form, recently breaking the national record at the just-concluded National Games in Uttarakhand.

After a rigorous year of training post-Olympics, Ashi was determined to make a mark at the National Games. Her hard work bore fruit when she clinched the gold medal with an exceptional score. Reflecting on her performance, she said, "Everything was working well for me. I was in my zone and didn't even realize I had broken the national record until the last five shots. My previous record was 597, and I was determined to push beyond that and hit 598. That drive kept me focused till the last shot."



Competing at the highest level comes with immense pressure, but Ashi thrives in such moments. She recalled how, during the final moments of her record-breaking performance, she felt the eyes of the entire stadium on her. “Everyone had their phones out, recording. There was pressure, but I chose to see it as strength rather than a burden. Experience has taught me that staying in the zone is key.” Ashi's first breakthrough moment

Ashi first gained recognition at the 2023 Asian Games, where she secured a silver in the 10m event and a gold in the 50m team event. The competition, held in China, was intense, especially with a home crowd cheering for their athletes. “The Chinese team is one of the strongest in the world. Beating them in their own backyard was an incredible feeling. It is something I cannot describe in words,” she said. “Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent.”

Her journey has been shaped by some of India’s top shooting mentors. Initially training under the guidance of Olympian Suma Shirur at the MP State Shooting Academy, she now works with coach Manoj Kumar. “Suma ma’am always told me to trust my training and not change anything before a match. That advice has been invaluable in handling high-pressure situations,” she added.

Ashi has witnessed the growing popularity of shooting in India firsthand. “When I started in 2018, there were only around 4,000 entries in national competitions. Now, we have over 28,000! More parents are encouraging their children to take up the sport, and medals at the Olympics and Asian Games are inspiring the next generation.”

Currently ranked No. 1 in the National Rifle Association of India’s rankings, Ashi is preparing for two upcoming World Cups in Argentina and Peru. Having previously competed in Peru, she understands the challenges posed by the windy and cold conditions. “I played my first World Cup in Peru three years ago. This time, I’m better prepared and excited to return.”