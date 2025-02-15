Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has suggested that stand-in captain Steve Smith should open the batting in Australia’s ODI team for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Gilchrist believes this move would allow Smith to face more deliveries and maximize his impact.

In Australia's recent 2-0 ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka, Smith, batting in the middle order, managed scores of just 12 and 29. With young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk struggling for consistency, Gilchrist sees Smith as a strong opening option, though he also finds Matt Short a viable candidate to partner with Travis Head.

“It’s a tough call right now, but I believe Steve Smith should open. I’m not sure where he batted in Sri Lanka, but Travis Head is a certainty. I also like Matt Short in that role—he forms a good left-hand, right-hand combination,” Gilchrist said on ABC Summer Grandstand on Saturday.

He added, “Smith has opened in T20 cricket successfully, so I don’t see why he couldn’t do it in ODIs. Maybe he’s too valuable in the middle order, but in a 50-over game, you want your best batters facing as many balls as possible. It’s a strong option to consider.”

Injury woes for Australia

Australia will enter the Champions Trophy without key pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, as well as all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, who are sidelined due to injuries.

With group-stage clashes against England, Afghanistan, and South Africa, Gilchrist believes Australia could face difficulties in Pakistan, especially with limited preparation in the ODI format.

“There hasn’t been much focus on ODIs lately,” he said. “Australia had a fantastic summer, but teams mainly prioritize 50-over cricket during a World Cup year. With the next ODI World Cup in 2027, this tournament is an opportunity to experiment with younger players, which could lead to mixed results.”

Despite the challenges, Gilchrist acknowledged Australia’s ability to fight through tough situations. “They always find a way to get through tournaments, but conditions in Pakistan and the absence of key players will make this a tough campaign,” he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)