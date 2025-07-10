/Caster Semenya, two-time Olympic champ, wins appeal against Swiss court for denying her fair hearing

South African athlete Caster Semenya has a little victory on her side. She has won the appeal against Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court in the case pertaining to her right to fair hearing. The decision was given by European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) - the top continental authority in the matter. She's two-time Olympic champion in the 800m race - winning gold in both 2012 and 2016 Olympics. At 34, she not longer can take part in competitions due to restrictions around differences of sexual development (DSD) by World Athletics since 2019 in category 400m to a mile.

What's her controversial case?

The controversial case between Semenya and track’s governing body, based in Monaco was about whether athletes like her, who have certain medical traits, a male-type chromosome pattern and naturally high testosterone should be allowed to compete in women’s sports without restrictions.

What this appeal means to Caster Semenya?

The appeal won by the athlete does not impact the restriction put up by World Athletics body around DSD. What she has has won is an appeal in which ECHR acknowledged that the Swiss court failed to give her a proper hearing in the case against Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Semenya had filed an appeal against DSD rules which came into effect in 2019 but lost it before CAS. The Swiss Supreme Court then temporarily suspended the CAS ruling before revisiting and approving it. The appeal won by Semenya is against Swiss Supreme Court decision of upholding the CAS ruling without giving her a proper hearing.

Who is Caster Semenya?

South African born Caster Semenya was born with a condition known as Differences of Sexual Development (DSD). From 2009 to 2019, the South African athlete ruled the 800m race, winning 30 races in a row. Her 30th straight victory came at the Doha Diamond League in May 2019. She became a national hero after winning her first World Championship gold medal in 2009 with thousands of excited supporters gathering at Johannesburg airport to welcome her home.

Since 2019, she has not been able to race in the 800 meters after World Athletics introduced rules limiting testosterone levels for events between 400 meters and one mile. The South African runner says these rules are unfair and target athletes with DSD, forcing them to lower their natural hormone levels just to compete.

World Athletics body say on this matter?