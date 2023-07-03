ODI World Cup: PCB writes to Shehbaz Sharif government to seek travel clearance for India

Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is still under the cloud. After the ICC, post much delay, announced the official schedule on June 27, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that their participation depends on government clearance. The board, however, has written a letter to their government too seek the permission to play in India, reported ESPNCricinfo.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB asked for advice on the upcoming travel to India required for the ODI World Cup 2023.

"Soon after the World Cup schedule was announced last Tuesday, we wrote to our Patron, Honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, through the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, copying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior, requesting clearance to participate in the World Cup," a PCB official told ESPNcricinfo.

The letter also seeks views on government's reservation, if any, while travelling to India and also if the Pak government wants to send a security delegation to India beforehand. Pakistan will play their nine games at five venues: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai Kolkata and Ahmedabad. If qualified for the semifinals, Pakistan will play in Kolkata on November 16 in Kolkata. India will play in Mumbai if qualified for semis unless they play against Pakistan, in that case they'll play in Kolkata, reported ICC at time of announcement of schedule.

Pakistan's tie against India - one of the marquee world cup matches - will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15. Opponent Venue Date Qualifier Team Hyderabad October 6 Qualifier Team Hyderabad October 12 India Ahmedabad October 15 Australia Bengaluru October 20 Afghanistan Chennai October 23 South Africa Chennai October 27 Bangladesh Kolkata October 31 New Zealand Bengaluru November 4 England Kolkata November 12 "The decision to visit India and approve venues at which we can play our matches is the prerogative of the Government of Pakistan. We have absolute trust in the judgment of our government and will follow whatever is advised. It is entirely up to the Government of Pakistan the process it wants to formulate and follow before advising us on the next steps. If this requires sending an advance team to India to inspect the venues and hold meetings with the event organisers, then it will solely be the government's decision," the PCB official further stated.

Notably, the two countries are at loggerheads due to political tension between them. The BCCI, recently, had also decided not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup. The regional tournament, after BCCI's objection, will now be played in hybrid model with rest of the games after first four to be played in Sri Lanka. Pakistan had threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup after India decided not to play in Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup.

