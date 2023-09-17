ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka legend backs Rohit Sharma's Team India for glory; England also strong favourites

Legendary Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara has backed Rohit Sharma’s Team India to be one of the favourites to clinch the upcoming ODI World Cup as they prepare for a busy next couple of months. The Men in Blue set to play the World Cup in their own backyard will look to add to their 1983 and 2011 titles. According to Sangakkara, India won’t be the only team favourites to conquer glory as England too will be eyeing another World Cup glory.

Sangakkara backs India

“I think England and India are going to be top favourites saw Sri Lanka play the last game and how they played throughout the Asia Cup, so they could be challenging for a playoff position you’re in the playoffs, you’re a game away. You have a good day, you could be in the final” Sangakkara said while in conversation with Sky Sports.

Momentum will be a key factor in India’s success as they will the likes of Australia and England in the build-up to the marquee tournament. India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia while they will play Jos Buttler’s side in the warm-up match of the World Cup. India have reached at least the semifinals of the ODI World Cup on each of the last three occasions while winning in 2011.

India’s road to World Cup

Before heading into the World Cup and the Australia series, India will play Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The game will be India’s chance to get a trophy before the start of the World Cup with few players returning to form. The likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli showed their class in the Pakistan game with respective tons while Shubman Gill was on song in the dead-rubber clash against Bangladesh on Friday as he scored his sixth international hundred of 2023.

The two-time ODI World Cup champions will start their journey in the showpiece event on Sunday, October 8 against Australia in Chennai before they host Afghanistan. Rohit’s men will then play Pakistan in the high-voltage clash on Saturday, October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE