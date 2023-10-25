ODI World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins pleased with team's overall show, says 'we played the style we liked to'

Australia were at their fluent best in the ODI World Cup contest on Wednesday (Oct 25) after they whipped the Netherlands by a massive 390-run margin. With David Warner (104) and Glenn Maxwell (106) putting up a spectacular show, Australia registered the biggest win in the history of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The win has seen Australia register three consecutive wins in the tournament as they look set for a place in the semifinals. Fastest @cricketworldcup ton and a brilliant run out 💫



Glenn Maxwell is the @aramco #POTM for a sensational day in #CWC23 👏#AUSvNED pic.twitter.com/ESAsObYvfQ — ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2023 × Australia on top

“Really happy, complete game. To put 400 on board and then defend well, couldn't be happier. Crazy innings. I think we both contributed equally in that hundred partnership (chuckles). Fantastic innings, the cleanest hitting I've seen. We played the style we liked to. Pleased with Smithy getting runs. We were aiming for powerplay wickets and bowled quite well without a lot of luck. Zamps with another four-fer,” skipper Pat Cummins said in the post-match interview.

Chasing 400, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 90 after they surrendered against a resolute attack led by Adam Zampa and Co. The spinner scalped four while every other bowler got at least one wicket including Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, and others.

After Maxwell’s record-breaking 40-ball hundred, Australia bowled out the Netherlands on 90 to win by 309 runs. Australia now have three wins from five matches and look solid for a place in the semifinals before taking on arch-rivals New Zealand on Saturday.

“They (New Zealand) are a really good side. Big game in Dharamsala. It's the World Cup and we are in a good space, can't wait to get there. (Areas to improve) I don't think we have totally nailed the 50 overs with the bat yet,” Cummins added on the upcoming match against New Zealand.