ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami makes statement return to Team India, scalps five wickets in Dharamsala

Mohammed Shami made a statement return to the Indian side in the ongoing ODI World Cup as he scalped five wickets in Dharamsala against New Zealand. Shami, playing his first match in the ODI World Cup had a point to prove heading into the contest and was on the show as India restricted New Zealand to 273 in their 50 overs. Shami was only in the team after Hardik Pandya missed out due to injury while Suryakumar Yadav was also brought in to help the batting side. Mohammed Shami marks his @cricketworldcup comeback with a fiery five-wicket haul 🔥@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#CWC23 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/fk5xKym4ba — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2023 × Shami makes statement return

Down the pecking order, Shami had 32 World Cup wickets but was kept out of the side by experienced Jasprit Bumrah and ever-impressive Mohammed Siraj. However, he grabbed his opportunity with both hands and scalped Will Young (17) on the first ball of his spell. He also played an important role in breaking the Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell (130) partnership getting the former out when they had stitched 159 runs for the third wicket.

Shami would return to haunt the Kiwis when he scalped Mitchell Santner (1) and Matt Henry (0) on back-to-back balls. He was on a hat-trick in the 48th over but could not get over the line to join the elite company. He would later dismiss the impressive Mitchell with Virat Kohli catching him in the deep and completing the five-for. It is the third time he has taken a five-for in ODI cricket and continues to impress in his third World Cup stint.

Currently, he has 37 ODI World Cup wickets, third on the list behind Javagal Srinath (44) and Zaheer Khan (44), and could break their record with a swift run. India still have four league matches to play after the New Zealand match with potential semifinal and final also on the cards.

What happened in the match?

Backed by the impressive Ravindra and Mitchell, New Zealand set a 274-run target for India to chase, despite being 19/2 at one stage. The duo was instrumental for the Kiwis to reach the total before they once again collapsed. New Zealand recovered well after the early onslaught and were 178/2 before losing way. Will Young (17) and Glenn Phillips were the only other batters to get in double figures for New Zealand.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav as expensive as he ended with figures of 73/2 in his 10 overs while Bumrah and Siraj scalped one wicket each.

