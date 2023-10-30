ODI World Cup 2023: India can still MISS out on SEMI-FINAL berth despite big win over England - Here's how

India faced England in match 29 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Sunday (Oct 29) in Lucknow. After five back-to-back wins, Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns with the defending champions in a bid to regain the top spot in the points table with their sixth victory on the trot. Being asked to bat first, the home side were in a spot of bother at 40 for 3, further reduced to 164 for 5, before posting 229 for 9. In the second innings, Rohit & Co. rode on Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's twin strikes and Mohammed Shami's 4 for 22 to dismiss the 2019 winners for a paltry 129 in 34.5 overs.

With another convincing win, India have regained the top spot in the points table -- moving past South Africa -- and remain the only unbeaten side in the ten-team tournament. While India have one foot in the semi-finals, here is how the home side can still NOT qualify for the next round:

India have been the best side in the tournament but Sri Lanka and Afghanistan can spoil their party. Both the Asian sides have four points from five games. Thus, this means one of both of them can match India's current tally (12 points) if India lose their remaining three games convincingly. Thus, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka -- both of whom have locked horns in Pune on Monday (Oct 30) in match 30 -- will need to win all their four games at any cost.

Meanwhile, one more point -- or if the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka clash is washed out -- will secure a place for India in the top four. They will now gear up to lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next outing, i.e. match 33 of the mega event which will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After the England win, captain Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "This was the game, a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE