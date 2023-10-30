IND vs ENG: Kuldeep came up with ball of World Cup 2023 to outfox Jos Buttler - Former England captain

India demolished England by 100 runs in match 29 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Sunday (Oct 29) in Lucknow. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue huffed and puffed to post 229 for 9 in 50 overs before Mohammed Shami (4 for 22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 32) starred with the ball as England got dismissed for a paltry 129 in 34.5 overs. Along with Shami and Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with two scalps while Ravindra Jadeja ended with 1 for 16.

While Shami and Bumrah were lethal with the ball, Kuldeep also bowled the ball of the tournament by dismissing English skipper Jos Buttler. With England on the back foot at 33 for 3, Buttler came out in the middle with a herculean task in hand. He, however, could not stay in the middle for quite long with Kuldeep outfoxing him with a peach of a delivery. Ball of the 2019 World Cup - Kuldeep Yadav to Babar Azam.



Ball of the 2023 World Cup - Kuldeep Yadav to Jos Buttler. pic.twitter.com/HsSsjp3oTd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2023 × Talking about the ball, it was a sharp turn from Kuldeep which found the gap between Buttler's bat and pad to rattle his stumps. After the game, former England captain Paul Collingwood heaped praise on Kuldeep's delivery, terming it the ball of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition.

Collingwood praised India's well-oiled bowling unit and said on Star Sports, "Yeah, look, it's it's kind of wow, isn't it? When you're watching it here almost in disbelief of what's going on and the Indian bowlers say, We're absolutely relentless, the lines and the lengths once they, got that first wicket and you heard the crowd. And when you can hear the crowd on TV, there's obviously an amazing atmosphere there, and it's almost like having the 12th man."

He added, "And I just thought the ball is once they got England's first wicket, they just didn't give them a sniff. After that, I thought about the accuracy, the skill level, that we get movement out of the pitch and then you thought maybe the spinners would come on and maybe they'll just stick it on, but no cold. Kuldeep comes up with probably the ball of the tournament to Jos Buttler."

With this win, India are back at the top of the points table with 12 points with six back-to-back wins. They will now face Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday (Nov 2).

