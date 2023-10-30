'Please leave Babar Azam alone, he's...': Waqar REACTS after alleged leaked chats of Pak captain surface

Nothing is clicking for Pakistan at the moment in the ODI World Cup in India. After starting the 2023 edition with two back-to-back wins, Babar Azam & Co. have lost the plot and conceded four games in a row following their last defeat, which came against South Africa in Chennai on Friday (Oct 27). Amid their campaign falling apart, a lot has been said and written about the players. Questions are being raised left, right and centre on the players, team management and the selection committee with the team falling apart after a bright start.

During this chaos, former fast bowler Waqar Younis has extended his support to 'Pakistan's asset' Babar after his alleged WhatsApp chats surfaced. It is to be ntoed that the message from the sender showed that Babar tried to get in touch and call the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf. However, it was met with no response.

“Babar, there’s also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman and he’s not answering. Have you called him recently?" the text read. The receiver -- by the name of ‘Babar Azam New’ -- responded saying, “Salam Salman bhai, ma ny to sir ko koi call nai ke (Hello brother, I did not call sir)."

Now, the entire saga has not been well received by former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis. The former legendary pacer said that instead of focusing on such incidents and pointing fingers at Babar, one should treasure him, who he believes is the “asset” of Pakistan cricket.

“Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? What are you trying to achieve? This is pathetic !!! Khush ho gaya aap loog (Are you guys happy?). Please leave @babarazam258 alone. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket," Waqar wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? This is pathetic !!!

Khush ho gaya aap loog. Please leave @babarazam258 alone 🙏🏽. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @Salman_ARY https://t.co/pcM90yUGqy — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 30, 2023 × At present, Babar is under tremendous pressure. While he has scored three half-centuries in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India, his strike rate has been a topic of discussion. Meanwhile, Pakistan are also starring on the brink of early elimination with four back-to-back defeats. They will lock horns with Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday (Oct 31) in a bid to stay alive in the ten-team tournament.

